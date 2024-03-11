AirPods Pro to get new “hearing aid mode” with iOS 18

AirPods are one of the finest and best-selling Apple products. While the earbuds already offer several features related to hearing health and Accessibility, Apple plans to add new ones to the AirPods Pro.

According to the latest edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple has big plans for the “Pro” AirPods by bringing a new “hearing aid mode” with iOS 18.

Gurman has mentioned hearing health features coming to AirPods Pro before!

Based on the journalist’s report, AirPods Pro’s aren’t getting any hardware changes in 2024. However, Apple’s “Pro” earbuds will receive a new hearing aid mode, which will come alongside the iOS 18.

Apple introduced its Live Listen feature in 2018 with iOS 12. The feature turns your iPhone into a directional microphone that transmits the captured audio from the iPhone to the AirPods in real-time.

The Cupertino firm also added the Conversation Boost feature to the AirPods Pro in 2021, boosting the mic pickup to help you hear someone better.

While the existing “Pro” AirPods features already compare well with expensive hearing aids, Apple intends to do more.

Gurman hasn’t shared any more details about this new AirPods Pro feature arriving with iOS 18. However, this isn’t the first time he has written about new hearing health features for AirPods.

