Apple is now selling AirPods Pro 2 USB-C charging case at $99

After the EU’s USB-C mandate, Apple was forced to replace its proprietary Lightning port with USB-C, regardless of what Apple tells its fans. However, that was only a part of the transition.

Now, Apple has finally released its new AirPods Pro 2 case, featuring a USB-C port as a separate accessory.

You are not getting the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 case before January

Apple launched the original AirPods Pro 2 back in 2022, but the new second-generation Pro earbuds with a USB-C port were launched back in September, along with the iPhone 15 series.

However, people who bought the AirPods Pro 2 before September 2023 were left with a new pair of earbuds with a now-extinct Lightning port.

Fortunately, Apple had a plan and is now offering the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C charging case as a separate accessory at $99.

So, if you have picked up a new iPhone 15, you might want to consider switching to the USB-C case, as it is convenient to just carry one universal charging cable.

There are also additional benefits. The new Pro 2 MagSafe USB-C case is rated IP54 to protect against dust and water splashes. The older Lightning case doesn’t have such ratings.

Unfortunately, even if you are planning to order one, just know that you will not be getting it delivered before January 2024, as currently, the estimated delivery time is way too long.

