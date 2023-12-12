Apple releases iOS 17.2 update with much-awaited Journal app

Apple has finally started rolling out the iOS 17.2 update for its users, which comes with several new updates and improvements. If your iPhone supports the latest version of iOS, you can grab the 1.4GB update.

The iOS 17.2 has a lot of significance to iPhone users, as it finally delivers Apple’s new Journal app, which was announced alongside the iPhone 15.

The update also comes with the support of recording spatial video function, the Translate feature for the Action Button, and more.

Journal app

Image: KnowTechie

The Journal app was announced back in June at the WWDC. It’s a health and wellness-oriented application designed to help you reflect on your life’s small and big moments.

The app’s interface is pretty basic, but it can recognize “Moments” based on your phone’s data, which includes your visited locations, captured photos, or your workouts.

The app can also provide writing suggestions based on these Moments.

Support for recording spatial videos and a new Action Button function

Image: KnowTechie

Next is the support for recording spatial videos that was announced back in September, alongside the iPhone 15 launch.

The function works by recording footage simultaneously from the phone’s main and ultrawide cameras to create 3D video.

The spatial video support is designed to work with the upcoming Vision Pro headset, slated to launch next year.

We have previously discussed the missing “Translate” feature for the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro models, and it is now available with the iOS 17.2 update.

However, the new features added through the iOS 17.2 update don’t end here.

There are also new Weather widgets and new features for the Messages app, including a handy catch-up button to jump to the first unread message in a conversation quickly.

If you are using an old iPhone, the update has added Qi2 support to the iPhone 13 and 14 for a faster 15W wireless charging without needing a MagSafe branded charger.

The iTunes Movie Store has also been retired with this update.

Does your iPhone support iOS 17.2?

These are the iPhones that are getting the iOS 17.2 update, which can be triggered by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 13 Series iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

Parallelly, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 10.2 with Siri and iPadOS 17.1.

