New iOS 17.2 beta brings missing Action Button functionality

Apple just rolled out stable updates for the iPhone and Apple Watches in the form of iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1.

Now, the Cupertino-based company has released iOS 17.2 beta version, which, as usual, comes with several new features, including a new function for the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro.

So, how does the new “Translate” feature work?

When Apple announced the Action Button for the iPhone 15 Pro during the “Wonderlust” event, the company was specific about 10 customizations for the button, and one of these promised customizations was “Translate,” which wasn’t available at the launch.

So, this new Action Button function isn’t a surprise addition. It was promised, and according to 9to5Mac, it is finally available through the iOS 17.2 beta.

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions. Learn More

After assigning Translate as a function for the Action Button on your iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, a translation session gets enabled on your iPhone’s Dynamic Island.

Basically, the Action Button becomes a shortcut, and you do not need to launch the Translation app for on-device language translations.

Your iPhone will start listening for speech that requires translating. After that, it translates the recognized languages into the language of your choice, based on your preference.

So, you need to set up the Translate app before assigning the function to the Action Button.

What else does iOS 17.2 bring to the table?

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

Besides the new Action Button function, the iOS 17.2 beta also confirms Apple’s groundbreaking idea to update sealed iPhones.

Codes in iOS 17.2 point to an external device capable of transferring firmware wirelessly, corroborating with Mark Gurman’s previous report about a proprietary device.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Get one today! Check Availability TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news