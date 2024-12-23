New leak reveals which iPhones will support iOS 19

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

This year’s launch of iOS 18 was exciting and disappointing. While the new version of iOS brought several new features and functions to all supported iPhones, they weren’t available on launch day.

However, Apple finally started rolling out the latest AI features roughly a month ago, and they are a mixed bag.

Either way, a new leak from iPhoneSoft has revealed that iPhones running iOS 18 will also be eligible for next year’s iOS 19.

Here’s the list of iPhones eligible for iOS 19

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Image: KnowTechie

The oldest devices on the list are the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR, all of which were launched in September 2018.

If the report is accurate, it’s great that the next iOS will also support some of the oldest iPhones on the market. However, will these iPhones support the Apple Intelligence features?

That’s an entirely different question, and the answer is no.

Also, this will be the second year in a row Apple won’t be dropping support for any iPhones for its annual iOS update. iOS 18 is also compatible with the same iPhones as iOS 17.

iOS 17 dropped support for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X launched in 2017.

While it’s good news for iPhone users, the same cannot be said for the iPadOS 19.

According to the report, the iPadOS 19 will drop support for the 2019 iPad 7. However, the rest of the iPad models compatible with the iPadOS 18 are safe.

As for the launch window, we expect Apple to follow its usual schedule. iOS 19 will be announced at WWDC 2025 in June, and after several developer beats, the wider release will happen in September alongside the iPhone 17 series.

What are your thoughts on the iPhones that will support iOS 19? Do you plan on keeping an aging iPhone another year because of iOS 19 support? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments, below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news