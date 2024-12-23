Apple
New leak reveals which iPhones will support iOS 19
While iOS 19 will support the same iPhone models as iOS 18, the same cannot be said for the same cannot be said for the iPadOS 19.
This year’s launch of iOS 18 was exciting and disappointing. While the new version of iOS brought several new features and functions to all supported iPhones, they weren’t available on launch day.
However, Apple finally started rolling out the latest AI features roughly a month ago, and they are a mixed bag.
Either way, a new leak from iPhoneSoft has revealed that iPhones running iOS 18 will also be eligible for next year’s iOS 19.
Here’s the list of iPhones eligible for iOS 19
The oldest devices on the list are the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR, all of which were launched in September 2018.
If the report is accurate, it’s great that the next iOS will also support some of the oldest iPhones on the market. However, will these iPhones support the Apple Intelligence features?
That’s an entirely different question, and the answer is no.
Also, this will be the second year in a row Apple won’t be dropping support for any iPhones for its annual iOS update. iOS 18 is also compatible with the same iPhones as iOS 17.
iOS 17 dropped support for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X launched in 2017.
While it’s good news for iPhone users, the same cannot be said for the iPadOS 19.
According to the report, the iPadOS 19 will drop support for the 2019 iPad 7. However, the rest of the iPad models compatible with the iPadOS 18 are safe.
As for the launch window, we expect Apple to follow its usual schedule. iOS 19 will be announced at WWDC 2025 in June, and after several developer beats, the wider release will happen in September alongside the iPhone 17 series.
What are your thoughts on the iPhones that will support iOS 19? Do you plan on keeping an aging iPhone another year because of iOS 19 support? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments, below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.