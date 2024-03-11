Report reveals which iPhones and iPads Apple’s iOS 18 will support

Apple is months away from releasing the next iteration of its mobile operating system, iOS 18. However, the Cupertino firm is widely expected to announce its sooner, at its annual developer’s conference WWDC in June.

iOS 18 is rumored to be Apple’s most ambitious update yet, along with multiple features and UI redesign.

Either way, a recent report shared a list of iOS 18-supported devices, which looks identical to the iOS 17 list published last year.

The list comes from MacRumors. The outlet spotted a list of iOS 18 devices on a private Twitter/X account, which has since been deleted.

If the list is accurate (we wouldn’t bet on it), the next iteration of iOS will run on iPhones as old as the second and third-generation iPhone SE.

Here’s the list of iPhones rumored to support iOS 18

Image: Apple / KnowTechie

iPhone 15/15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max

iPhone 14/14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro/13 Pro Max iPhone 12/12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro/12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max

iPhone XS/Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd Gen)

Bad news for the older iPad owners

Image: Apple / KnowTechie

On the other hand, the same MacRumors report brings a bit of bad news for the older iPad holders.

According to the report, Apple will end support for the A10X Fusion chip.

So, the iPads sporting pre-A10X processors will not be compatible with the upcoming iPadOS 18.

Here’s the list of iPads that will not support iPadOS 18.

iPad Pro models from 2018 and later (3rd Gen)

iPad Air models from 2019 and later (3rd Gen)

iPad mini models from 2019 and later (5th Gen)

iPad models from 2020 and later (8th Gen)

Nonetheless, we are still pretty far away from the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18’s release, and this is just an initial rumored list, which could change in the future, especially the list of iOS 18-supported devices.

