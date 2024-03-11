iOS
Report reveals which iPhones and iPads Apple’s iOS 18 will support
Sadly, the iPadOS 18 may not support iPads with pre-A10X processors.
Apple is months away from releasing the next iteration of its mobile operating system, iOS 18. However, the Cupertino firm is widely expected to announce its sooner, at its annual developer’s conference WWDC in June.
iOS 18 is rumored to be Apple’s most ambitious update yet, along with multiple features and UI redesign.
Either way, a recent report shared a list of iOS 18-supported devices, which looks identical to the iOS 17 list published last year.
The list comes from MacRumors. The outlet spotted a list of iOS 18 devices on a private Twitter/X account, which has since been deleted.
If the list is accurate (we wouldn’t bet on it), the next iteration of iOS will run on iPhones as old as the second and third-generation iPhone SE.
Here’s the list of iPhones rumored to support iOS 18
Bad news for the older iPad owners
On the other hand, the same MacRumors report brings a bit of bad news for the older iPad holders.
According to the report, Apple will end support for the A10X Fusion chip.
So, the iPads sporting pre-A10X processors will not be compatible with the upcoming iPadOS 18.
Here’s the list of iPads that will not support iPadOS 18.
Nonetheless, we are still pretty far away from the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18’s release, and this is just an initial rumored list, which could change in the future, especially the list of iOS 18-supported devices.
