Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Quick answer: Apple’s AI platform, Apple Intelligence, is set to be released in October 2024, with the first features arriving alongside iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1

Apple Intelligence is the tech giant’s answer to the AI craze sweeping the nation. It’s a suite of features powered by artificial intelligence designed to make your iPhone (and eventually, your iPad and Mac) way more useful.

Imagine Siri, but the way Apple marketed it for years, trying to convince us it was good.

This isn’t just about sprinkling some AI dust on existing apps; Apple’s reportedly building these smarts deep into the heart of its operating systems. We’re talking writing tools, image magic, and a Siri that’s about to get a whole lot more savvy.

So when does it actually come out, and when can you get your hands on it?w Let’s dive in.

When will Apple Intelligence be released?

Short Answer: The AI features will be rolled out in phases, with some arriving in October, others later in 2024, and additional features coming by mid-2025

Here’s where things get a little complicated. Apple’s taking a staggered approach to rolling out these AI goodies.

June 2024: Apple announces Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024. The platform is made available in beta on the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and any iPad or Mac with an M1 chip or later.

September 2024: Apple Intelligence features will rolling out the following month with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. The first set of features will be available in October.

October 2024: The first Apple Intelligence features are released alongside iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. These features will be integrated across various apps and will be available in the U.S..

Late 2024: Additional Apple Intelligence features will be released. The exact date in late 2024 is not specified, but these features will continue to enhance the AI capabilities on Apple devices

The first batch of features will hit your iPhone with the iOS 18.1 update, which is expected to land in mid-October. But don’t expect everything at once; some of the juiciest features will show up only in later updates.

Does my phone even support Apple Intelligence?

Image: Apple/KnowTechie

Devices compatible with Apple Intelligence include the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and any iPad or Mac with an M1 chip or later, provided the device language and Siri language is set to U.S. English.

To activate Apple Intelligence after updating to iOS 18.1, users can go to Settings, tap Apple Intelligence & Siri, and then tap Join the Apple Intelligence Waitlist.

What’s Coming in iOS 18.1

So, what can you expect in that initial October drop? Here are some highlights:

Writing Tools: These are the AI-powered editing features everyone’s been buzzing about. Think grammar and spell checks, text summaries, and even suggestions to rewrite your messages in different tones.



These are the AI-powered editing features everyone’s been buzzing about. Think grammar and spell checks, text summaries, and even suggestions to rewrite your messages in different tones. Photos Get Smarter: Clean Up removes unwanted objects from your pics, while Memory Movies turns your photos and vids into slideshows based on your text prompts. Oh, and natural language search is coming to your photo library.



Clean Up removes unwanted objects from your pics, while Memory Movies turns your photos and vids into slideshows based on your text prompts. Oh, and natural language search is coming to your photo library. Siri Gets a Boost: Apple’s virtual assistant is getting better at understanding what’s on your screen and following your conversations. You can even correct yourself mid-question and Siri will keep up.

Image: KnowTechie

The Fine Print

A couple of things to keep in mind:

Device Support: To participate in Apple Intelligence, you’ll need an iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Sorry, folks with older iPhones.



To participate in Apple Intelligence, you’ll need an iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Sorry, folks with older iPhones. Public Beta: If you can’t wait, you can try out the iOS 18.1 public beta (and Apple Intelligence) right now. Just remember, beta software can be buggy.

That’s the latest on Apple’s AI push. It’s an exciting time to be an iPhone user.

To Recap

The timeline is a bit fuzz`y, but here’s what we know: Some of these features will start trickling out in updates following iOS 18.1 in late 2024. Apple’s promised even more AI updates by the summer of 2025.

Keep in mind, this is just what Apple’s confirmed so far. As their AI evolves, we could see even more mind-blowing features down the line, but who knows, it could turn out to be, well, another Siri: dull and lame.

Honestly, I’m keeping my expectations low for now. Sure, Apple has been dabbling in the AI space for some time now, but not at the level that some of its competitors are committing to. That gives everyone an edge over them.

But hey, I’m sure the trillion-dollar valued company will be just fine, regardless of the outcome.

I’ll be keeping a close eye on any Apple Intelligence news, and updating this guide as more info rolls in. In the meantime, let me know if you have any questions about what’s coming next for Apple’s AI!

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news