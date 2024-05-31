Apple fans, buckle up. The tech company’s next big leap, iOS 18, is about to give Siri a hefty brain boost that’ll make her the digital assistant we’ve always dreamt of.

Forget the days of asking Siri to do something simple and getting puzzled responses. Apple’s gearing up to supercharge Siri, making her smarter, more intuitive, and loads more useful.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg dropped some juicy tidbits about what we can expect from Siri when iOS 18 drops. According to his report, Siri will soon control and navigate your iPhone or iPad with laser precision.

The Big Picture: Siri’s New AI Powers

Think about opening individual documents, moving notes around, sending or deleting emails, or even summarizing articles on demand. Per Gurman:

“The new system will allow the assistant to control and navigate an iPhone or iPad with more precision. That includes being able to open individual documents, moving a note to another folder, sending or deleting an email, opening a particular publication in Apple News, emailing a web link, or even asking the device for a summary of an article…It will be limited to Apple’s own apps at the beginning, with the company planning to support hundreds of different commands.”

At launch, these tricks will be limited to Apple’s own apps, but hundreds of commands are on the docket.

No more repeating yourself only to hear the dreaded, “I didn’t quite catch that.” Siri’s about to get a whole lot more context-aware. You won’t just ask for the news; you’ll get the specific updates you care about, presented just how you like them.

Beyond Single Commands: Chaining Actions Together

Imagine this: you’re wrapping up a recorded meeting. With the new Siri, you could ask it to summarize the meeting and text it to a colleague – in one fell swoop.

Or maybe you need a photo cropped and sent off via email. Siri’s got you covered. However, this kind of multitasking magic won’t be ready at iOS 18’s launch but is on the horizon.

Apple is supposedly jumping on the AI bandwagon

Dodging through the speculation, Siri’s anticipated upgrades aren’t just pie-in-the-sky tech dreams. Sources suggest Apple might even be teaming up with OpenAI, yes, that OpenAI.

This may also include an AI-infused App Store and a new chip designed to handle these advanced AI capabilities. Exciting, right?

CNET also whispers about Siri’s significantly updated response generation capabilities, better understanding of context, and more natural-sounding feedback.

Are we about to witness Siri rise from the ashes like a digital phoenix? Signs point to yes. With iOS 18, Apple is poised to redefine the digital assistant experience.

Smarter, more capable, and just a tad sassier, Siri might finally fulfill the AI assistant promise we’ve been waiting for.

What do you think? Is Siri about to blow your mind, or is it just another overpromised underdeliver? We’re all ears. Spill your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on our Twitter or Facebook.

