Apple’s OLED MacBook may arrive as soon as 2026, says report

OLED MacBooks are coming, but get ready for the M4 MacBook Pro before that.

Two modern laptops with blue abstract wallpapers on their screens, placed against a purple background.
Image: Apple/KnowTechie

Apple recently launched its iPad Pro models with state-of-the-art OLED panels, wowing the iPad fans. 

The post-launch reactions and reviews make it impossible to deny that Apple’s gamble to bring OLED panels to the iPads was a success.

As per the most recent report, the company wants to do the same with its MacBook lineup. The latest Omdia report claims that Apple will introduce OLED display technology to the MacBook in 2026.

Apple is highly likely to incorporate OLED into its MacBook Pro models as early as 2026. This move could spark a significant surge in OLED demand within the notebook market, potentially reaching over 60 million units by 2031.

An OLED MacBook has been hinted at for a while now

2023 m3 macbook pro: A laptop displays a screenshot of an electronic device with a space bar, computer component, input device, peripheral, computer hardware, office equipment, computer design, Mac, notebook, and electronics on its keyboard.
Image: KnowTechie

While Omdia’s findings are exciting, it’s not the first time we’ve heard such claims. In a December announcement, it was suggested that Apple could debut OLED MacBooks as soon as 2025.

However, the latest report indicates that Apple has postponed this project, with the revised timeline placing the launch of OLED MacBooks in late 2026 or possibly 2027.

Setting aside this confusing timeline, there remains a strong likelihood of an OLED MacBook Pro.

Following the success of the OLED iPad Pros, it was inevitable that such a development would occur sooner rather than later.

Indeed, we’re referring to the “OLED MacBook Pro,” as it seems probable that OLED display technology will initially be reserved for Apple’s higher-end MacBook Pro line, at least for a few years.

Subsequently, it may trickle down to the MacBook Air line. Regardless, Apple is anticipated to unveil the M4 silicon-powered MacBook Pro as early as late 2024.

Although it won’t incorporate OLED technology, rumors suggest it will offer a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the M3 MacBook Pro.

What are your thoughts on the OLED Macbook report? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

