Apple

Apple urges users to update to iOS 17.4 due to critical security flaw

Apple has released iOS 17.4 to address a couple of potential security issues and other bugs, including a private browsing bug in Safari, while also introducing new features and emojis.
A smartphone displaying the ios 17. 4 software update screen

Apple’s frequent iOS updates have long been a subject of both appreciation and occasional eye-rolls.

However, the recent iOS 17.4 release isn’t about adding a couple of eyebrow-lifting emojis or sprucing up the aesthetic appeal of your home screen.

There’s more to dig into beneath the surface; let’s take a glance through the new peephole and what’s really cooking under the hood.

A couple of potential security issues have been resolved (Apple didn’t specify whether they were acting up during their work hours or after). Nevertheless, the hardworking folks at Apple have sufficiently patched it.

The security patches swipe clean the iPhone’s kernel and RTKit – which don’t start googling the jargon just yet; we’ll veer into that territory soon enough.

How to update your iPhone to iOS 17.4

Would you like a quick tutorial? Here, I’m going to show you anyway.

Here’s the quick version: To download the update, follow these steps: Settings > General > Software Update > Install Now, and voila! Do follow the subsequent instructions in detail; if you don’t, folks, you’re walking on thin ice here.

If you need us to walk you step-by-step along the way, we’re here for you.

If you are ready to update your iPhone, follow the steps below. This works for any update, whether it is a minor update or a major one.

Before you start, it’s worth checking if your iPhone is compatible. Every iPhone since the iPhone X is compatible, so think about possibly upgrading if you are on an older model.

  1. Open Settings

    Iphone with arrow pointing to settings

    Tap on the Settings app.

  2. Navigate to General

    Screenshot of ios settings showing the general menu item

    Tap on the General category.

  3. Open Software Update

    Ios settings software for how to update your iphone

    Tap on Software Update.

  4. Select the update

    Upgrade to i ios 17. 4

    Apple decoupled major updates from security ones, so tap the Upgrade to iOS 17.4 banner at the bottom.

  5. Download the update

    A smartphone displaying the ios 17. 4 software update screen

    Tap on the Download and Install button.

  6. Confirm the install

    Tap on Install, then wait for the iPhone to finish updating and reboot itself.

  7. And you’re done

    An iphone displaying its software update settings screen with ios 17. 4 downloaded

    Once the iPhone reboots, you should be on iOS 17.4.

Pro Tip

While you’re still on the update menu, tap on Automatic Updates and make sure that both toggles next to Download iOS Updates and Install iOS Updates are green. By doing this, you’ll never have to update your iPhone again manually.

Ios automatic updates turned on mockup

The iPhone’s kernel and RTKit act as the unsung heroes in this update.

In non-tech terms, imagine the kernel as the conductor of an orchestra; it sets the tempo and controls all the operations within your operating system, ensuring each section (hardware and software) works harmoniously.

On the other hand, RTKit serves as Apple’s version of a ‘timekeeper.’ It’s akin to the precise workings of a clock, making sure everything within the system happens exactly when it should, crucial for instantaneous applications.

In an almost poetic description, Apple explains that an attacker armed with arbitrary kernel read and write capability could jump over these kernel memory protections. Evidently, tech warfare isn’t pretty.

If you want to dive into the nuts and bolts of these newly patched exploits, here’s how they’re classified in the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database:

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

CVE-2024-23243: Cristian Dinca of “Tudor Vianu” National High School of Computer Science, Romania

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker with arbitrary kernel read and write capability may be able to bypass kernel memory protections. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited.

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2024-23225

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker with arbitrary kernel read and write capability may be able to bypass kernel memory protections. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited.

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2024-23296

The iOS 17.4 update also fixes Safari’s private browsing mode bug that could make hidden tabs visible when switching tab groups. So far, according to Apple, these issues have not been exploited in real-time.

If any malevolent actor dodged past these defenses, your system could plunge into dangerous territory. Thankfully, a two-minute update solves that. So, get to it. Put the phone down, put it on a charger, and get it updated.

