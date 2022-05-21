The iPhone is one of the most popular smartphones in the world, but typically, your homescreen is going to look very similar to other people’s homescreens. That’s what you need to know how to change app icons on iPhone.

Perhaps you don’t like the look of one particular icon. Maybe there are a few that deserve changing. Or perhaps all of the default icons sicken you to your core.

Whatever your level of loathing, Apple’s Shortcuts app is the solution. Let’s discuss how to change application icons on iPhone and other iOS devices running iOS 13 or higher.

How to change app icons on iPhone

If you are ready to make your iPhone your own, it’s time to dive in. Just a heads up before we start. This can be a time-consuming process, so buckle up.

Open the Shortcuts app and press the Plus (+) button in the top right corner Tap Add Action Search for Open app and select it from the list Tap the App button on the action Select an application whose icon you want to change Tap Open app in the top menu bar and give the shortcut a name that matches the relevant application Then, tap the More options icon beside the name and select Add to Home Screen Tap the Shortcut icon and select Choose Photo Select the image you want to use for the icon and tap Choose Tap Add to complete the process

Once you hit Add, the Shortcuts app will close automatically and take you to your home screen where the new icon should appear. From here, you’re free to move the shortcut to wherever you want it to be.

To avoid confusion, you may also want to move the actual application somewhere out of sight.

Use new app icons to personalize your iPhone

Once you know how to change your iOS app icons, you can use pretty much any image as a replacement.

If you want something slick, you can find professionally-designed icons online or create your own.

If, however, you want something a little more personalized, you could snap photos of your friends and attach their mug shots to the apps that best represent them.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: