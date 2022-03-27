Eventually, we’ll likely achieve the goal of automating everything in our lives. But you don’t need to wait to begin living an automated life. You can start automatically sending text messages from your iPhone today.

If you’ve ever wanted to automatically send messages triggered by certain events, Apple has the solution. Once you create the appropriate iOS shortcut, you can effortlessly shoot off pre-loaded texts in whatever direction you please.

Whether you want to persistently remind, spam, or harass your recipients, automating your messages can be a real productivity booster. Let’s discuss how you can use the iOS Shortcuts app to automatically send texts.

How to send automated messages from your iPhone

Here’s how to automatically send text messages from your iPhone:

Open the Shortcuts app and select Automation Select Create Personal Automation Choose an appropriate trigger, such as Time of Day Configure the trigger and tap Next Select Send Message as the action Enter a message, add recipients, and tap Next Confirm the shortcut details and tap Done

If you want the shortcut to automatically run without your consent, you should switch off Ask Before Running. When you do so, you’ll see an extra Notify When Run option, which may be useful in some situations.

Some of the triggers, such as Leave, are great for notifying people when you’re on your way home from work or another location. Additionally, you can use the Message action to automate replies to certain people or groups, which is great for avoiding unwanted conversations.

If you need to delete your creation, you can go back to Automations in the Shortcuts app, swipe left on the appropriate entry, and hit Delete.

Are automated texts useful?

Automated texts are a great way to remind your contacts of scheduled events and commitments they may have forgotten.

As everyone knows, many of us feel that we don’t receive enough spam, and automatically sending messages to people is a great way to address this issue.

