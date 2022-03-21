Is iOS 15.4 draining your iPhone’s battery? You’re not alone

Have you already updated to iOS 15.4? Noticed any differences in your battery life? Thought about contacting Apple? Well, you’re not alone. It seems Twitter is lighting up with reports of battery drain, and other weird tales of battery woe.

These complaints tend to happen when Apple releases a major update to iOS. Usually, it’s during the yearly iOS upgrade to the next version, but it can happen during mid-year updates like this one.

While iOS 15.4 comes with tons of new features, like Face ID when wearing a mask, and Universal Control, so you can control multiple Apple devices with one keyboard and mouse; is it worth updating if your battery life is going to be affected?

Look at all of these unhappy Apple users. iPhone batteries are draining faster than a bathtub when the plug is pulled. Is there any hope in sight?

iOS 15.4 is destroying the battery life for all these Twitter users

Twitter users have been quick to call out Apple on battery drain issues.

Anyone else’s battery been bad after updating to iOS 15.4 ??? — archie (@rudeb0y_1) March 18, 2022

Anyone experiencing Battery Drain issue after new iOS update 15.4? 🥹 @Apple @AppleSupport — Summit Pathak (@pathaksummit) March 18, 2022

people who just got the new emojis on iOS 15.4:

🤭



me, who’s had the beta for a good month which has been halving my phones battery life:

🫠 — happy meal (@awkvvard) March 16, 2022

Anyone else’s iPhone heating up fast / battery draining quicker since iOS 15.4 update? — Alan Curran (@_AlanCurran) March 16, 2022

Even Emojipedia seems to be subtweeting Apple

It’s not all bad news though. When Apple pushes out an iOS update, it’s not finished working once the update has run. iOS keeps optimizing in the background for a few days. That could be things like junk files removal, and finally, a battery optimization routine.

So, if you notice your battery life took a dive after updating to iOS 15.4 (or any other iOS update), wait a few days.

Once the post-update optimizations have run, your battery should go back to looking like it was before the update. If not, something else might be wrong and now it’s time to contact Apple.

