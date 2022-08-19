Apple users: Update your devices, there’s a new security flaw

Apple has just one more update for your devices ahead of the yearly updates this fall. The company released security fixes for iPhones, iPads, and Macs on Wednesday, and you should go update your devices.

Apple hasn’t released details of what the vulnerabilities consist of, and honestly, they shouldn’t. By not revealing everything, it gives people more time to update.

What you need to know is that it could allow a hacker to get “full admin access” on your device. That’s bad and would allow them to do anything they wanted on your device without your password or consent.

You should go and check for the updates on your devices ASAP. We’ll point you in the right direction.

Depending on the device, we’ve got a guide for you. Links can be found below, including details of which devices are affected by the issues.

iPhone: All devices from the iPhone 6s and later

All devices from the iPhone 6s and later iPad: iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later

iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later Mac: All Macs running macOS Monterey

All Macs running macOS Monterey iPod Touch: 7th generation (same update process as iPhone)

Commercial spyware, like that made by the high-profile NSO Group, often takes advantage of these vulnerabilities. They sell software that can track the devices, read sensitive data like SMS contents, and more.

The BBC reported that the vulnerabilities patched this week “may have been actively exploited.” That’s cybersecurity speak for “this isn’t a hypothetical issue.”

Again, cybersecurity experts have been urging people to update their Apple devices. We’re going to join that chorus because we want you to be safe online.

