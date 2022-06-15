USB-C is reportedly coming to the base iPad this fall

It looks like every iPad in Apple’s range will no longer use the Lightning port after this fall. A new exclusive report from 9to5Mac says that the base-model iPad is going to be using USB-C when the 10th generation is announced this year.

The base-model iPad, which currently starts at $329, is the only iPad that isn’t using USB-C as its connector. The iPad Pro switched first in 2018, then the iPad Air in 2020, and the iPad mini joined the USB-C crew in 2021.

9to5Mac‘s sources also say the iPad is getting the A14 Bionic. That’s the same chip the iPad Air uses, as well as the iPhone 12 range. Other improvements include a Retina display “of the same resolution as the iPad Air’s display,” and 5G support on the cellular versions.

With the internals getting such a big boost, will Apple keep the exterior design? Maybe the company will square off the edges, to match the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPad mini? That would use a consistent design language on both iPads and iPhones as well.

We’d love to see Apple give the base-model iPad the ability to use the Apple Pencil. Again, every other iPad can do this so it would create consistency across the range. A move away from using the home button would also be a welcome change.

The biggest question around the base-model iPad is will the price change? Adding USB-C, 5G support, and a better processor all cost more money, so Apple could increase the price. We’ll likely find out this fall, as Apple released the base-model iPads alongside the iPhone range for that year.

