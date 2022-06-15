Apple is bringing all Major League Soccer games to Apple TV

Apple recently unveiled a new partnership between the Cupertino tech giant and Major League Soccer (MLS) to broadcast all MLS games on the Apple TV app for the next 10 years.

Apple shared the good news with soccer fans in a press release on its website this week. From 2023 to 2032, fans will be able to watch every single MLS game through a new, undisclosed MLS streaming service inside the Apple TV app.

In addition to live MLS games, the new service will also include a weekly live highlight show. Subscribers will also gain access to game replays, highlights, analysis, and more with this new service on Apple TV.

The service will also include all Leagues Cup games, an international competition between MLS and Liga MX in Mexico.

“For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place,” said Apple’s senior vice president of services, Eddy Cue.

Apple plans on offering broadcasting commentary in both English and Spanish for all MLS games at launch. Additionally, the company says that any game that involves a Canadian team will have a French commentary option.

More details about the new service, like pricing, specific details, and match schedules, will be coming to the public in the “coming months.”

This is an interesting move from Apple in the streaming space. The company continues to compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, and Disney for streaming customers.

Bringing on an entire sports league will help bring new subscribers. And they’ll be less likely to leave so quickly, as they’ll want to be around for the entire MLS season.

It will be interesting to see how many customers the new Apple/MLS deal brings in when it officially begins next year.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: