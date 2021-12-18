How to share an Apple TV+ subscription with your friends or family

When you discover a good thing, often you’ll want to share it with others. Or perhaps you prefer to hoard it for yourself. If you’re not a sharer, this guide isn’t for you. If, however, you do like to share your subscriptions, Apple makes it easy.

Apple TV+ has been gaining content since its inception in 2019, and some of it is actually worth watching. If you haven’t sampled the service yet and have a new Apple device—less than 90 days old—you may be eligible for a free trial.

Once subscribed, you can utilize Family Sharing to grant up to six friends or family members access to the streaming service. Here we’ll discuss how to share an Apple TV+ subscription from your Mac or iOS device.

Share Apple TV+ subscription on a Mac

If you’re ready to start sharing, you can begin your philanthropic endeavor by following a few simple steps. Here’s how to share your Apple TV+ subscription on a Mac:

Launch the Apple TV app and subscribe to Apple TV+ if you haven’t already Navigate to System Preferences > Family Sharing Select Family Sharing from the side menu Click the Plus (+) button and invite friends or family members

When enabled, Apple TV+ should appear in the Shared with your family section of the side menu.

While using the shared subscription, each family member will see their own personal preferences and recommendations, which means no one’s viewing habits will interfere with anyone else.

Share Apple TV+ subscription on an iOS device

If iOS is your OS flavor of choice, sharing is still a simple process. Here’s how to share your subscription on an iOS device:

Launch the Apple TV app and subscribe to Apple TV+ if you haven’t already Open the Settings app and tap your account name/icon Tap Family Sharing Tap Add Member and invite whoever you want to share your subscription with

When set up correctly, Apple TV+ should appear in the Shared with your family section of the menu. That’s all there is to it. And if a family member wrongs you in any way, you can remove them from the group and force them to pay for their own subscription. You have the power.

Sharing subscriptions makes sense

With so many streaming services on offer, sharing subscriptions is the ideal way to access a whole lot of content without copping a massive bill that rivals those dished out by ancient pay-TV providers. We certainly don’t want to relive those dark days.

If you can take advantage of Apple TV+’s free trial, the content is worth sampling. You may even find something you like, and the best things in life are worth sharing.

