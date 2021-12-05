How to remove yourself from a Twitter List

Twitter Lists are a great way to curate content, but sometimes you may find yourself unwittingly included in a group of undesirables. Fortunately, Twitter makes removing yourself easy.

Generally, you should receive a notification if anyone adds you to a List. However, with the large number of alerts we receive each day, sometimes important information escapes our notice. If you have a popular profile, occasionally checking to see what Lists you’re on is worthwhile. You may be surprised at what you find.

If someone does add you to a List you want no part of, you can remove yourself and block all attempts by that user to include you in future collections. Here’s how.

Remove yourself from a Twitter List using your browser

If a web browser is your Tweeting tool of choice, fire up your favorite flavor and follow these steps to remove yourself from a Twitter List:

Navigate to Twitter.com Click the More options (…) button if Lists doesn’t appear in the main menu Select Lists Click the More options (…) button at the top of the screen and choose Lists you’re on Select the List you want to view Click the More options (…) button at the top of the screen and select Block “user” Click Block again when prompted (twitter-block-user.jpg)

That’s it. Blocking Twitter users prevents them from including you in their Lists, among other things. As the warning dialog box suggests, blocked accounts also can’t follow you or view your Tweets.

Remove yourself from a Twitter List using the app

If the mobile app is more your style, you can remove yourself from a Twitter List using these steps:

Launch the Twitter app Tap your Profile picture and choose Lists from the menu Tap the More options (…) icon and choose Lists you’re on Select the List you want to view Tap the More options (…) button at the top of the screen and select Block “user” Tap Block again when prompted

Blocking Twitter users does more than remove you from their Lists

While blocking users does remove you from associated Lists, the approach is a little heavy-handed. Granted, someone who adds you to an undesirable collection of accounts probably does deserve blocking—but not always.

If you don’t want to obliterate list makers with your block hammer, you can try getting yourself removed the old-fashioned way: by asking politely.

