How to bookmark tweets on Twitter

In the age of the internet, bookmarks are one of the simplest yet most useful features, as they enable you to save favorite information.

This function is also available on Twitter, and in this article, we’ll show you how to bookmark tweets on both your phone and web browser. While you can always take screenshots or favorite tweets for later reference, bookmarking tweets allows you to better organize tweets on your devices.

Twitter is one of the mainstream social media apps where people share thoughts and opinions; however, the application has become a reliable source that monitors public opinion in recent years. In addition, Twitter users can save their favorite tweets on bookmarks to revisit them later.

Why do you need bookmarks on Twitter?

While you can create different lists depending on their topic, audience, and other factors, there is only one bookmark folder. In addition, you can choose if you want the lists to be public or private.

Also, the bookmark folder is entirely private. You cannot create different categories inside your Twitter bookmarks, either. Therefore, bookmarks are most valuable when you want to save a specific tweet for revisiting later. Then, you can add a comment, like it, retweet it, or add the tweet to your lists.

Saving tweets to your Twitter bookmarks on Android

Image: KnowTechie

You can quickly transfer your favorite tweets to bookmarks using your Android phone. First, open the Twitter app on your phone, then follow the instructions below:

Go to the tweet you want to add to bookmarks on Twitter Under the tweet, select the Share icon as demonstrated below When the sharing options appear, tap on the bookmark icon in the Share Tweet section Now the tweet is successfully saved to your bookmarks

Bookmarking Tweets on iOS device

Image: KnowTechie

The procedure is precisely the same on Apple devices like iPhone and iPad.

Go to the tweet on the Twitter app Select the sharing button below the tweet Next, tap on bookmark

How to bookmark tweets on web browser

Image: KnowTechie

As an alternative way, you can bookmark tweets on your PC. All you need is a web browser and internet access.

On your web browser, log in to Twitter Scroll down or search the tweet that you want to add to your bookmarks Click on the sharing icon below the tweet, as shown in the picture Click on Bookmark to add the post to your Twitter bookmarks

How to revisit bookmarked tweets on Twitter

Image: KnowTechie

Now that you have saved the tweets in your bookmarks, you need to go to the bookmark tabs to view them again. You can also like, retweet, or share those tweets if they aren’t removed from Twitter.

Tap on your Account Icon at the top left of the Twitter application Now select Bookmarks to view the previously marked tweets

Removing bookmarks on Twitter

Image: KnowTechie

Now that you are done with adding bookmarks, you can clear your bookmarks to keep the folder nice and tidy, as well. This works the same on both the app and desktop versions of Twitter.

Go to your bookmarks as we discussed under the previous section Tab the icon at the top right of the app Select clear all bookmarks

That’s how you can remove all your bookmarks and make room for new ones.

Removing a single post from your Twitter bookmarks

Image: KnowTechie

However, sometimes you just need to clear some, not all, of the bookmarks. To manually remove the bookmarks follow the steps below:

Go to your bookmarks on your Twitter application or the website Scroll down to the post that you want to remove from your bookmarks Select the sharing button below the tweet Click or tap on Remove Tweet from Bookmarks

You can do this either from the bookmarks section (which is probably easier) or if you see the tweet in your feed, you can do it from there as well.

And there you have it! Everything you need to know about Twitter’s bookmarking feature.

