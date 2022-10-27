How to download your tweets from Twitter

If you are worried about the future of Twitter with the Musk takeover on the horizon, you might want to know how to download your old tweets.

With Musk having big plans for the social site, some users are abandoning ship. If you are one of those people, downloading your tweet archive will let your preserve all of your bad takes and unfunny jokes.

Even if you’re not worried about the change in ownership, it’s always good to have an archive of your data. It’s your data, after all.

We’ll walk you through how to get that sweet archive of your bad takes, jokes, and other memorable tweets.

Why you should download your old tweets

Image: KnowTechie

As we touched on above, downloading an archive of your tweets is a way to preserve memories. While many of us only tweet silly things, others use it for work and projects.

Downloading your Twitter archive lets you preserve all the old pictures you uploaded on the site, as well.

On top of that, Twitter will also include a selection of other data “they believe is most relevant and useful to you,” including:

“[Y]our profile information, your Tweets, your Direct Messages, your Moments, your media (images, videos, and GIFs you’ve attached to Tweets, Direct Messages, or Moments), a list of your followers, a list of accounts that you are following, your address book, Lists that you’ve created, are a member of or follow, interest and demographic information that we have inferred about you, information about ads that you’ve seen or engaged with on Twitter, and more.“

Ultimately, your Twitter archive is a collection of your data and memories, which can be nice to preserve.

How to download your Twitter archive from desktop

Downloading your Twitter archive requires hopping into your settings. We’ll walk you through how to do it from a desktop browser. On the left side of your screen, click the More option Click Settings and Support, then Settings and Privacy Under Your account, find the prompt to Download an archive of your data You’ll need to enter your password at this step Following your password, Twitter will send a confirmation to your email address or phone number Enter the verification code Once confirmed, a new Twitter option will open up, allowing you to Request archive

That’s it. Once you’ve requested your archive, Twitter will start compiling all the information. This process could take a few days if you have an older account with thousands of tweets.

Once completed, you’ll get an email sent to the account attached to your Twitter account with a download link.

How to download your Twitter archive from mobile

If you prefer to use your phone, Twitter also now lets you request a copy of your data that way.

Open up the Twitter app and tap your profile picture, followed by Settings and Support

Image: KnowTechie

Then, tap Settings and Privacy

Image: KnowTechie

From there, select Your Account > Download an archive of your data

Image: KnowTechie

Follow the prompts to reenter your password and confirm the verification code

That will reload the window. Tap Request archive when available

Image: KnowTechie

And there you have it. You’ve now successfully requested a complete copy of your Twitter history.

As mentioned above, you’ll get an email sent to the account attached to your Twitter account with a download link. This process could take a few days if you are a chronic tweeter.

Download your Twitter memories

Ultimately, what you do with your Twitter account is up to you. But having a backup of your tweets, pictures, GIFs, and videos you’ve uploaded is nice.

Thankfully, Twitter makes it straightforward to request a backup of all your old tweets. But don’t forget. The process can take longer if you are a chronic poster. So keep that in mind.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: