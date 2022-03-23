How to make your own Twitter GIFs using the in-app camera

A recent Twitter update to the iOS version of the mobile app added a cool new feature. Now, users can automatically create a GIF straight from the Twitter app using the in-app camera.

Of course, GIFs aren’t a new thing by any means. But creating and sharing your own GIF can be a bit of a complicated process. That’s why Twitter added this new feature so that users can easily and seamlessly create and share their own GIFs all in one place.

As of right now, the feature is only available for Twitter on iOS. The company hasn’t shared any word on whether or not the feature will be coming to Android devices in the future.

Ok GIFs aren’t new but what *is new* is the option to capture your own using the in-app camera on iOS. pic.twitter.com/3Hl6q78e6s — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 22, 2022

You will want to make sure that you are up to date with the latest version of Twitter on your iOS device if you want to create GIFs.

As long as you are updated, all you have to do to create your own GIF is start a new tweet in the Twitter app.

How to create and share a GIF on Twitter for iOS

Fortunately, Twitter makes it pretty easy to create a GIF from the iOS app. However, you will be limited on the length of GIF you can make.

So, if you want to make a GIF that’s more than a few seconds long, you’ll have to use a different option, like GIPHY.

Tap the Plus icon to create a new Tweet

Select the Camera icon

From the list, choose the GIF option and record your GIF by holding down the camera button

Once finished, tap the Use GIF button in the bottom-right corner

That’s how you create a GIF on Twitter. After you finish creating the GIF, you can choose how you’d like it to playback using the arrows at the top of the screen.

You can make your GIF play repeatedly from front to back, starting over every time it reaches the end. Or, you can choose an option similar to Instagram’s Boomerang, where your GIF will play forward and then backward continuously.

The GIFs will even automatically save to your camera roll so you can use them later. Again, the feature is currently only available on Twitter for iOS, and there’s no word about when, or even if, it will make its way to Android devices.

