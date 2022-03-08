Instagram has abandoned the Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps

Instagram has abandoned a couple of its standalone apps on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store. Instagram has removed both Boomerang and Hyperlapse from both locations as Instagram ends support for the apps.

Initially reported by TechCrunch, Instagram removed both of these apps from the app stores on March 1. Boomerang was removed from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Hyperlapse was only ever available on iOS, but not anymore.

The move comes on the heels of Instagram’s recent announcement ending support for IGTV. The platform has shifted its focus to the TikTok-like Instagram Reels.

“We’ve removed support for the standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps to better focus our efforts on the main app. We’ll continue working on new ways for people to be creative and have fun on Instagram,” said an Instagram spokesperson to TechCrunch.

But just because Instagram removed these standalone apps, doesn’t mean they are gone completely. Well, at least in Boomerang’s case. Boomerang, which lets you create short, looping videos using bursts of images, still lives on in the main Instagram app for stories.

However, in the case of Hyperlapse, it looks like Instagram has completely scrapped the app. The platform originally developed Hyperlapse in 2014 and let users film impressive time-lapse videos. But smartphones have advanced a lot since 2014, and the app is much less useful today.

Instagram’s Layout app is still available on both iOS and Android devices as a standalone app. Layout is also available to use in the main app with Stories, alongside Boomerang.

