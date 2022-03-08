Amazon launched an app that lets you host your own live radio station

Amazon is setting its sights on the live audio game by launching a new app called Amp. The Clubhouse-like app lets users host live “radio shows” and even stream music from a list of millions of songs licensed to Amazon Music.

Essentially, the company is allowing anyone to create their own live radio show. Hosts can stream music on their show and even take calls from listeners. Additionally, hosts will be able to pre-schedule their radio shows too. Amazon says more features are on the way.

Naturally, the ecommerce giant has enlisted the help of some A-list celebrities to help create content for the app. Creators include Nicki Minaj, Pusha T, Tinashe, and a score of other social media influencers.

To give you a quick rundown of the app, Amazon published this video that outlines everything Amp has to offer and some of the things they have up their sleeve for future releases:

“People are looking for an evolution in how they discover and share music,” writes John Ciancutti, VP of Amp, in a blog post.

“Amp is reinventing how fans can go deeper into the experience of live audio, while giving the millions of people creating and sharing playlists today a new way to turn their love of music into live shows,” says Ciancutti.

Amp is launching today in limited beta on iOS, which means you’ll likely need an invite to join. Also, there’s no word when the app is launching on Android. Or if Amazon plans on making a web version of the app. Additionally, the app is only limited to users in the US for now.

I think is an excellent idea from Amazon, but time will tell. Giving users the ability to stream legally licensed music directly from Amazon Music is a game-changer for creators.

