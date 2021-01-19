Amazon Prime is an online service owned, developed, and managed by Amazon. It offers you various benefits, mainly for those in the United States. The benefits include access to Prime Music and Prime Video, exclusive deals, shipping options, and more.

But Amazon Prime is not right for everyone. The monthly subscription for Amazon Prime costs you $12.99, while the annual subscription costs $119. If you’re not taking advantage of what it is offering, then you might want to cancel your Amazon Prime membership.

In the upcoming post, we’ll give you step-by-step instructions on how to cancel your subscription easily.

How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

Canceling an Amazon Prime subscription is straightforward, but you must know where to look. Here’s what you need to do:

Visit Amazon.com and log in using your credentials. Here, locate “Hello, Your Name” in the top right and hover the cursor over it. In the menu, you need to click on “Prime Membership.“ Look for “Manage Membership – Update, cancel and more,” then click on “End Membership” from the drop-down menu

Amazon will give you three options. Select “Cancel My Benefits“

At last, decide whether you want to cancel the subscription now (to get a refund for services not used by you) or cancel it after the current monthly billing cycle.

If you cancel the Amazon Prime subscription immediately, then the company will process the refund which you will get in 3-5 business days. Whatever decision you make, you will receive an on-screen notification accompanied by an email to confirm the cancellation.

Apart from that, you can repurchase an Amazon Prime subscription at any time.

