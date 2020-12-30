Alexa can now talk to you via text – here’s how

If the thought of having to speak out loud to get Alexa to give you instructions fills you with dread, there’s now a new way. The Alexa app now lets you type in your questions, instructions, and other queries, so you don’t have to talk out loud at all.

Isn’t that great? Introverts of the world, unite! I do have to say though, during the pandemic, talking to my various voice assistants out loud has been a soothing balm. Maybe I won’t be using the new text feature as much as I thought, but just in case, here’s how to use it.

How to text Alexa instead of having to talk out loud

Okay, before we get started, you need to know this only works on iOS for now. Sorry Android fans, you’ll have to wait until Amazon adds support.

Open the Alexa app Tap on the Keyboard button that is on the top left corner of your screen Type in your command. You don’t need to type Alexa, she already knows You can also search for things inside the Alexa app from here, like specific Alexa skills or the almost-hidden Alexa privacy settings

This new feature is technically in preview, so don’t be surprised if you encounter glitches or other issues. It’s also not available for everyone on iOS yet, as Amazon is rolling out access in waves. If you can’t see the keyboard icon, check back every few days or so.

What do you think? Plan on checking out this new Alexa feature? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

