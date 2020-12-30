A Chinese supplier of Amazon, Apple, and Tesla has been accused of using forced labor

The human rights group Tech Transparency Project has accused Lens Technology of using forced labor in its Chinese factories. Documents were obtained from The Washington Post, which first reported on the issue.

Lens Technology supplies glass screens and other covers to companies like Amazon, Apple, and Tesla.

The human rights group notes that Lens Technology is using forced labor from China’s Uyghurs, a Muslim population that is targeted by China’s government. They claim that the Chinese government is forcing workers from the Xinjiang region to work in other concentration camps that front as standard factories.

Apple has come out to say that it has investigated Lens Technology in the past and found no instances of forced labor being used.

The Tech Transparency Project, however, found documents that show that thousands of workers from the Xinjing region were sent to Lens Technology factories.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update accordingly.

