Apple had to pull an iPhone app that encouraged people to party during the pandemic

Vybe Together, an app that *checks notes* promoted secret parties during the COVID-19 pandemic, has all but been erased from the internet.

According to The Verge, Apple has removed it from the App Store, TikTok has removed its account, and the company seems to have erased content from other online accounts like Instagram. Thankfully, it wasn’t a very popular app, but it is still good to see these platforms taking action.

It worked like this: party organizers would post about a party, people would ask to be invited. They would be screened and if accepted would receive an address two hours before the start of the party. Part of the app/website’s marketing materials include taglines like “Get your rebel on. Get your party on.”

While the app only had 25 ratings on the App Store and 139 followers on TikTok, it gained exposure after Taylor Lorenz, a reporter for The New York Times, tweeted about the app.

A now-deleted FAQ page did note that people should avoid large gatherings, but with videos like the one found below, the messaging is mixed, at best.

They’re currently in the midst of promoting secret NYE ragers in nyc pic.twitter.com/dEIdwX1DKn — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 29, 2020

The Verge called a number associated with the website and Albin, who states they are a co-founder, said that the app had a few thousand users, with more waiting to be approved for the app. Vybe Together required approval, which made users submit their Instagram handle and agree to upload party pictures to Vybe Together.

Anyways, it’s now gone. Good riddance.

