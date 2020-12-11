You can now officially share tweets to Snapchat

What’s the one feature Snapchat users have been practically begging for over the years? Well, I can tell you this, it’s certainly not the ability to add tweets to snaps, but here we are. Starting today, Snapchat users on iOS (“coming soon” for Android) can now add tweets to snaps in the form of a sticker.

Previously, when users wanted to share tweets on Snapchat, they would have to take a screenshot and share it that way. Unfortunately doing it this way prevented users from accessing Snapchat’s camera or editing features, so users were stuck with just sharing a boring old screenshot. With Twitter now playing nice, users have Snapchat’s full suite of editing options available at their disposal.

Sharing tweets to Snapchat is pretty straight forward. To get started, press the share button on any public tweet (this won’t work with private tweets, obviously) and select the Snapchat icon in the share carousel. From here, you would create the snap like you would with any other snap. The only difference is that your tweet is now a sticker that you can edit. After editing, you can share the snap by adding it to your story, sharing it with friends, etc. That’s it.

If you have completely sworn off Snapchat for Instagram Stories, Twitter says it’s working on something for that too. Twitter is currently testing the feature with a small group of iOS users, so if everything works out the way it’s supposed to, we should see a broader release to share tweets to Instagram.

This isn’t the worst of ideas. I’m a huge fan of Twitter, and most of the stuff you see shared on social media platforms are posts that were actually made on Twitter. So, sharing content officially from Twitter to other social platforms might help grow Twitter’s user base over time. Now excuse me, I have some Fleets to make.

