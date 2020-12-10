Twitter is being filled with promoted tweets for some users – here’s what they are saying

Promoted tweets are just part of the experience when it comes to Twitter. Sometimes they are relevant, sometimes they are from some big brands, and sometimes they are from a random dude with six followers and a weird message.

Typically, when logging on to Twitter dot com, you’ll see one near the top and then occasionally injected throughout your feed as you scroll more and more. Now, however, it seems the company is testing a new promoted tweet frequency within the timeline for some users.

TechCrunch covered this story and according to their reporting, this isn’t a glitch, and Twitter is actually experimenting with “the advertising experience.” Look, I’ll save you a bunch of time and money, and you don’t even have to pay me – stop it.

Here’s what people are saying about the increased injection of promoted tweets

Obviously, no one likes it. Will it stop them from using the platform? Probably not.

Twitter is putting ads every 5 tweets again. In unrelated news, I've blocked 10 accounts posting ads today. — Jochem Kuijpers (@jchmoe) December 10, 2020

Seems that 1 in 4-5 tweets in my timeline is something I don't want:

– promoted tweet

– follow these topics

– this may interest you

– someone you follow replied to X

– someone you follow liked this I used to be a big Twitter user. It's getting less and less. — Marc Smeets (@MarcOverIP) December 10, 2020

Holy shit Twitter, between more promoted tweets and now these “follow topic” tweets stop filling my timeline with shit I’m not actively trying to follow! — Lockheed Skunk (@LockheedSkonk) December 10, 2020

suddenly tons of promoted tweets everywhere nnnnnnnnnnnnngh — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) December 7, 2020

These promoted tweets are relentless — Matt (@M4ttmc87) December 10, 2020

twitter tricked me into clicking one promoted tweet and now its algorithm's just showering me with promoted tweets twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/S8k4v4P8r6 — Sertan Saral (@sertan_saral) December 10, 2020

twitter’s back to forcing promoted tweets and suggested topics on my tl every two fecking minutes pic.twitter.com/Fc7LmQge93 — a very mikey christmas 🎄 (@mimikeyuu) December 6, 2020

Is it just me or as the number of promoted tweets like quintupled in recent days? — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 9, 2020

Anyone else dealing with WAY more promoted tweets on their timeline than ever before today?? — Joey Richter (@JoeyRichter) December 3, 2020

That’s just a small sample of what users are saying about the influx of promoted tweets. Hopefully, Twitter sees the backlash and reacts accordingly.

What do you think? Have you noticed an influx in promoted tweets on your Twitter timeline? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

