Twitter is being filled with promoted tweets for some users – here’s what they are saying

Promoted tweets are just part of the experience when it comes to Twitter. Sometimes they are relevant, sometimes they are from some big brands, and sometimes they are from a random dude with six followers and a weird message.

Typically, when logging on to Twitter dot com, you’ll see one near the top and then occasionally injected throughout your feed as you scroll more and more. Now, however, it seems the company is testing a new promoted tweet frequency within the timeline for some users.

TechCrunch covered this story and according to their reporting, this isn’t a glitch, and Twitter is actually experimenting with “the advertising experience.” Look, I’ll save you a bunch of time and money, and you don’t even have to pay me – stop it.

Here’s what people are saying about the increased injection of promoted tweets

Obviously, no one likes it. Will it stop them from using the platform? Probably not.

That’s just a small sample of what users are saying about the influx of promoted tweets. Hopefully, Twitter sees the backlash and reacts accordingly.

What do you think? Have you noticed an influx in promoted tweets on your Twitter timeline? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

