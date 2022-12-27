Elon Musk says tweet view counts will soon be optional

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says users will eventually be able to turn off the new view count feature that some users find messy and unnecessary.

Musk replied to a tweet from a user complaining about the new view count feature. The user said that tweets have become “too messy” with the new metric shoved at the bottom of a tweet.

Musk said that the company plans to clean up the look of tweets with the new view count. He also says that, eventually, users can turn off view counts.

We’ll tidy up the esthetics & add a setting to turn it off, but I think almost everyone will grow to like it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2022

Musk and the engineering team at Twitter recently added the view count feature to tweets. Musk shared plans for the feature on December 22, and most users began seeing view counts shortly after.

A feature traditionally kept for video only, view count shows a user how many times other users have seen their tweets. It shows up at the bottom of a tweet, to the left of the retweets and likes.

Many users are upset with the feature, saying it’s unnecessary and doesn’t fit well in its current iteration.

But it’s hard to argue against the usefulness of the new view count as a metric to measure reach.

It shows how many people have seen the tweet, giving users great insight into what kind of content gains the most traction.

It has become common at Twitter for Musk to launch new features with little to no discussion first. He then gauges user interest in that feature before deciding whether or not to keep the new feature as it is.

We saw this with the launch of paid verification through Twitter Blue and the uproar that came after.

It will be interesting to see what view counts look like after Musk and the Twitter team have time to modify and adjust the new feature.

