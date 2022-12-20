Elon Musk plans to make Twitter polls pay-to-win

After users voted to oust Elon Musk as head of Twitter, the CEO now wants to make his infamous Twitter policy polls a Twitter Blue perk.

Musk responded to a user suggesting that Blue subscribers should be the only ones able to vote in the polls. For reference, Twitter Blue costs $8 monthly ($11 if you are on iOS).

In his response, he notes that the user made a good point and that the company would make the change.

Good point. Twitter will make that change. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

Ironically, this goes directly against a previous tweet, which said that all major policy changes would go to a vote on the platform.

At present, it is unclear if Musk’s tweet holds any weight. We’ve yet to see a “Twitter Blue-only” policy poll.

Considering the billionaire’s history of literally rewriting the rules on the fly, who’s to say if this change to Twitter policy polls will be implemented?

What is clear, however, is that Twitter is still a complete shitshow, and that doesn’t look to change anytime soon.

