Elon Musk says Twitter Blue cuts the number of ads in half

Elon Musk has stated that Twitter Blue users will now see fewer ads on the platform.

In a response to an inquiry from a Twitter Blue subscriber, Musk confirmed that if you purchase Twitter Blue, you will only see half the amount of ads on your feed.

Additionally, he says that the platform will add a new, more expensive tier of Twitter Blue in 2023. Twitter Blue’s higher tier will completely eliminate ads from subscribers’ feeds.

Basic Blue will have half the number of ads. We will offer a higher tier with no ads next year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2022

The latest Twitter Blue saga has been quite hectic. After Musk took over the platform, he gave verified tags to everyone who paid for Twitter Blue.

That didn’t turn out great as trolls began to take advantage of the feature, and Twitter pulled back a few days later.

The platform eventually relaunched its paid verification system through Twitter Blue. It also increased the price from $8 to $11 on iOS to help circumvent Apple’s 30 percent cut of all sales through the App Store.

Twitter is also rolling out new color badges to represent different verification levels. It’s adding a gold badge for businesses and a gray badge for government accounts.

Seeing fewer ads is always a great benefit of any subscription service. Many of us pay extra to streaming platforms so we don’t have to deal with unwanted advertisements.

But even so, who thought we’d consider paying $10 a month for social media in 2023?

