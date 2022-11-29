A viral TikTok trend is being used to spread malware

TikTok is where many viral trends are born, and now, one is being used to steal Discord accounts and related details, like passwords.

The trend revolves around TikTok’s invisible body filter. Essentially, the filter can recognize skin and would filter it out. People quickly started using it to flash private areas at the camera.

It was a fine, if not silly, filter, but it did not take long for hackers to use the viral TikTok trend to exploit people.

Image: KnowTechie

Essentially, hackers have posted videos explaining how to remove the filter from these videos (h/t Forbes). They point people to a software download link which is then used to still Discord credentials.

The malware is called WASP Stealer (Discord Token Grabber). It takes and records Discord info like passwords and stored credit card info.

It seems the trend (and subsequent scam) have reached TikTok, however. After checking this morning, we can no longer locate the “invisible body” filter that gained critical mass on the platform.

Of course, that isn’t going to stop already viral videos from reaching more potential scam victims, but it should help slow it down, at least.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: