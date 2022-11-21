Musk unbans Donald Trump but don’t expect him back on Twitter

Former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account is active again after Elon Musk ran a poll to decide his fate.

At present, Trump has yet to tweet on his newly reinstated account, but that isn’t terribly surprising.

By not tweeting, Trump backed up his earlier assertion that he wouldn’t return to Twitter, even if his ban were reversed.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Even so, while the poll was running on Twitter, former President Trump was sending his Truth Social followers to go vote.

That was around the time that he was also speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting, saying he was staying on Truth Social.

A slim majority voted “yes” to reinstating Trump’s Twitter account. After the poll was closed, Trump’s account was no longer hidden behind an “Account suspended’ banner.

Trump’s return to Twitter might be delayed

As noted by Semafor, former President Trump’s reinstatement on Twitter comes at a delicate time. His right-wing social media platform, Truth Social, is in the middle of a merger that would take the company public.

According to the experts Semafor spoke to, a large part of Truth Social’s value is in the Trump name. If he rejoins Twitter, either before or after the merger, that could open the former President up to legal issues.

Those would probably be in the form of a securities fraud lawsuit from shareholders of the new company.

He also has a contractual obligation to Truth Social to make his posts on that platform. The contract also states that a period of at least six hours must pass before content is posted on another social media site.

