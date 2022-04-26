Donald Trump is staying on Truth Social and not returning to Twitter

Former President Donald Trump says he won’t come back to Twitter even if he is unbanned. That comment was made in a Fox News interview on Monday, as news of Elon Musk buying Twitter swirled through the air.

While talking to Fox News, the former President said that a buyout by Musk would be an improvement. Presumably, that’s referencing his own ban from Twitter.

The former President is also suspended from Facebook currently, with the suspension being reviewed in 2023. He’s also banned from most of the other platforms you could name. All the suspensions are due to incitement of violence.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH. I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH,” says Donald Trump

As you can see from the quote, the former President doesn’t want to come back. He says that he’ll be joining his followers on Truth Social “over the next week.” That’s funny because he hasn’t posted on his own social site since it launched in February.

With Elon Musk at the helm, will Twitter become the bastion of free speech that Musk thinks it can? We’re not so sure, as the site can’t even deal with the influx of scammy crypto bots that use Musk’s name.

That said, currently Twitter has to work in the best interests of its shareholders. If Musk owns everything, he can actually put improvements into place that wouldn’t be possible currently.

