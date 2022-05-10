Elon Musk says he will reverse Donald Trump’s Twitter ban

The billionaire owner of Tesla has shared another one of his plans once he takes over Twitter. Elon Musk says that Twitter’s permanent ban of former president Donald Trump was “foolish” and that he would reverse the ban when he takes over the platform.

Speaking at the Future of the Car event hosted by the Financial Times this week (h/t, Washington Post), Musk addressed Trump’s Twitter ban. You can watch a portion of the segment further down in the article.

Trump was banned back in January in the midst of the attack on the US Capitol Building. Twitter claimed that his presence on the platform could incite more violence. But Musk says Twitter’s permanent ban of Trump was a little too far.

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake … It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” he said during this week’s event. “I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme.”

Of course, Musk doesn’t own Twitter quite yet. Although, he has been quite vocal about what he plans to change about the platform. In addition to focusing more on “free speech,” Musk has suggested a plan to charge governments and organizations to use the platform.

He has even already developed an exit plan. He promised to give YouTuber MrBeast control of the platform in case of Musk’s untimely death. While that’s more of an eccentric idea, it certainly fits Musk’s brand of off-the-wall thinking.

But when it comes to unbanning Donald Trump from Twitter, Musk admits that there’s nothing he can do about it now. And Trump has said he isn’t coming back to Twitter regardless.

He did confirm that he would “reverse the permanent ban,” but also that he doesn’t own the platform yet. The Twitter acquisition deal is far from complete.

