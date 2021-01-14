Social
Jack Dorsey believes banning Trump on Twitter was right, but worries it could be a slippery slope
“I believe this was the right decision for Twitter,” says Dorsey.
This past week, a handful of social sites suspended or banned Donald Trump. Facebook and Twitter both banned him and YouTube issued a strike that suspended the account from uploading for seven days.
Now, Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, is speaking about the ban on Twitter and reflecting on how we got here and that bans (for the most part) never feel good.
“[H]aving to ban an account has real and significant ramifications. While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation. And a time for us to reflect on our operations and the environment around us.”
While I kind of see what he is trying to say here, I’m still trying to figure out how you “promote healthy conversation” with an egotistical man-child that never should have been in a position of power.
Promoting healthy conversation should have meant taking action against Trump well before it happened and not let him use the platform to spread verifiable lies.
Dorsey then goes on to say that bans can “limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning,” and yes, I do agree with that, but again, we’re not talking about my unverified (c’mon Twitter, help me out) account, we’re talking about arguably one of the most powerful people on the planet.
Trump, like every president before him, has a full-blown press room to speak to the American people, he doesn’t need Twitter, but he uses the platform because of the cognitive disconnect with the forum.
