Parler’s CEO says the “conservative” social app may never come back

Parler, the “conservative” social app that touted “free speech” was recently removed from basically everything. Both Apple and Google removed the app from their app stores and Amazon dropped web hosting services.

These actions basically removed Parler from the internet. The reason all of these companies have distanced themselves from the app? It harbored many radical right-wing, Trump-loving people who called for dangerous actions against political figure and liberals.

Now, no one will touch the social network with a 10-foot pole. Parler CEO, John Matze, has even said that his lawyers are abandoning ship.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Matze again said he wasn’t sure of the future of Parler and that it is possible that it “could never be,” and that a return may never happen.

Parler isn’t giving up, however, and has filed a lawsuit against Amazon over the removal. That said, the lawsuit is all over the place, and time will tell if it actually leads anywhere.

