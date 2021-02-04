Parler’s CEO, John Matze, has been booted by the company’s board

Parler, the infamous social platform for “free speech,” has been booted from nearly everything at this point, somewhat living on thanks to a Russian web hosting service.

Now, according to reports from Fox Business, the company’s board has decided to terminate the company’s CEO, John Matze. The news comes from a memo that Matze sent to staff regarding his removal.

“On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision. I understand that those who now control the company have made some communications to employees and other third parties that have unfortunately created confusion and prompted me to make this public statement.”

The report notes that Matze will not be transitioning to another position within the company, but will be “looking for new opportunities.”

There’s no word on who will be filling in for Matze at this time, and the future of Parler is still on shaky ground. In its absence, other platforms have seen an influx of users, including MeWe, a privacy-focused social platform that has gained millions of new users in recent weeks.

