Parler has somehow managed to get itself back online

Just over a month ago, Parler, the social site for right-wing conservatives, was booted from basically everything after the attacks on the US Capitol. Apple and Google removed the app and Amazon booted it from AWS, essentially removing it from the internet.

It came back as a splash screen thanks to a Russian tech company, but now, it seems the website is back, as going to Parler.com leads you to a sign-in screen. The Verge notes that accounts have been restored, but past posts are no longer available.

That said, there was a research that catalogued many of the posts so posts that users probably wish were gone forever have been scraped and saved for reporting uses surrounding the violence at the US Capitol.

The Verge states that some of its bigger members like Sean Hannity have already started posting again. Personally, I tried activating my account I had for research purposes and was unable to log back in. I was probably banned.

While the social platform now lives again, it is doubtful that Google and Apple will allow Parler back on their app stores. Also, Parler is still fighting a lawsuit against Amazon and there is a new CEO after the removal of John Matze.

