Here’s how you can report the terrorists that stormed the US Capitol to the FBI

Yesterday, history was made as domestic terrorists upset with the election stormed the US Capitol. While we could talk about the lack of opposition from law enforcement, we’ll instead be focusing on how you can report the traitorous fucks to the FBI.

The FBI wants your help in identifying the people responsible, and have set up a portal for people to provide information, images, and videos of the events that unfolded yesterday.

“The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C. The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021,” the FBI states on the page.

Screenshot: FBI website

If you have something to report, you can go to this link to make the report. Thankfully, you will not have to provide any information about yourself, but can, if you so wish.

From there, you can add text information, as well as attach images and videos from yesterday’s riots.

Hopefully, we some results from this in the coming days and weeks. A lot of it should be easy for the FBI, considering how quick many of them were to post selfies on social media sites like Twitter.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: