Facebook has allegedly been watching Instagram users through phone cameras

Apparently, Facebook is back on the naughty step, this time for completely infringing upon the privacy of Instagram users. Who’d have thought?!

Yep, that’s right, you social media soulmate has allegedly been having a little look at what you’re doing, by hijacking your phone cam and using Instagram permissions to do so!

If this is the kind of Instagram privacy news that causes you concern, read on.

Facebook accused of spying on Instagram users

Ah, good old Facebook. That paragon of privacy. Such a beacon of hope in a world where our privacy becomes less and less ours every day. Obviously, I’m being sarcastic. I don’t trust Facebook at all.

Image: KnowTechie

And neither should you because, according to a Bloomberg report, another lawsuit has been brought to Facebook Inc.’s doorstep. This time, because someone has accused Facebook of spying on Instagram users through their smartphones’ front cameras.

Instagram users – Facebook knows everything

Image: KnowTechie

Whether or not you use Instagram to post embarrassingly shit videos of your embarrassingly shit dancing, Facebook is accused of watching your every move through your front smartphone cam, even when you’re not using the app.

According to the lawsuit, Facebook has been monitoring activity of its Instagram users without their knowledge or consent. Apparently it has been using its findings to aid marketing; a major part of the whole Facebook ecosystem.

So, Facebook could have been watching you eat your dinner, or attending a funeral, or literally anything else you would rather stays private. Obviously Facebook has declined to comment. Dicks.

What can you do about your Instagram privacy?

Image: Pixabay

If you don’t trust Facebook, or would rather they just didn’t watch you having a crafty wank at your Grandma’s house, then you are probably best to ditch the Instagram app.

If you really must use Insta, then check your settings and make sure the permissions aren’t allowing Instagram to access your camera when the app isn’t in use.

If the permissions are active, then you may have had a Facebook minion perving at your ass in the shower. Not much you can do now!

What do you think? Surprised that Facebook might be doing this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: