The FTC wants major social companies to explain their privacy and advertising policies

2020 has been a hell of a year, but one thing that has been highlighted over the past 12 months is social platforms and their responsibilities to users.

Now, the Federal Trade Commission is getting involved and wants companies like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Amazon, Reddit, ByteDance (owns TikTok), and even Discord to submit information about their privacy policies, advertising rules, and more.

According to the FTC, they are looking for information on how these social platforms “collect, use, track, estimate, or derive personal and demographic information.” Also included, information on how platforms determine what ads to show users and if they use data analytics for personal information.

The FTC also wants to know how these practices affect children and teens. The companies have 45 days to respond.

It will be interesting to see how these companies respond and how the FTC will react. This new order comes just days after the FTC issued a probe for Facebook and its potential monopoly practices.

In that case, the FTC said its goal is to “is to roll back Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can thrive.”

