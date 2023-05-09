Is Facebook old?

Let’s face it, Facebook has become the social media equivalent of a pair of worn-out sneakers – it’s been around forever, and it’s not as cool as it used to be.

With a whopping three billion users, many of whom are “old” (as the kids say), it’s clear that Facebook has lost its youthful edge.

But, as I’ve learned from this CBS News article, Facebook has 3 billion users, many of which are not-so-young. As Devin Walsh, a 24-year-old Manhattanite, puts it,

“When I think of Facebook, I think ugh, like cheugy, older people, like parents posting pictures of their kids, random status updates and also people fighting about political issues.”

But hey, Facebook isn’t dead yet, folks. With TikTok facing government scrutiny, Facebook might wiggle its way back into the hearts of young adults – or so they hope.

Tom Alison, the head of Facebook, plans to lure in those elusive youngsters with what he calls the era of “social discovery.” The key? AI, TikTok-like Reels, and private messaging. Notice no mention of the Metaverse there?

But let’s be real here. Facebook’s user demographics are steadily declining, especially among teenagers and young adults.

Just ask Debra Aho Williamson, an Insider Intelligence analyst who notes that young people often shape the future of communication. And with half of TikTok’s users between the ages of 12 and 24, Facebook’s got some major catching up.

So, what’s next for “The Book?”

Moira Gaynor, a 28-year-old from San Diego, suggests that Facebook should embrace its new role:

“I think the best thing they could do is get away from being a social platform. Like they’ve lost that. But hey, if they want to become the new Yellow Pages, why not?”

Wrapping this all up, Facebook might have three billion users, but it’s becoming more and more apparent that the platform is aging like a fine wine – or a wet, musty blanket.

Whether or not the social media giant can reinvent itself and regain its youthful appeal remains to be seen. But for now, let’s just say that it’s the perfect place for your parents to share their vacation photos and rant about politics.

