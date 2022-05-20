how to go live on tiktok

By now, just about everyone is familiar with TikTok. The app has blown up in recent years with its once-unique short form videos that keep users glued to their screens. But did you know that you can actually go live on TikTok?

With the main focus of TikTok being short videos that creators churn out to, hopefully, find their way into the TikTok algorithm, many people don’t even know that the app has a “Live” feature.

But some creators actually have the functionality to go live on TikTok and stream content to their followers in real-time. Here’s what you need to know about the feature.

What is TikTok Live?

Image: Unsplash

The TikTok Live feature is just as you’d expect it to be. Creators can hit the “go live” button to create real-time content to share with their followers.

Although TikTok has been around for years at this point, it’s still a sort of “Wild West” in terms of social platforms. And creators use the live feature on the app for many different reasons.

Some creators use TikTok Live as the main feature of the app while others build an audience and use the live feature for more personal interactions with their followers. Some users have even taken to TikTok Live to build their brand streaming video games.

Whatever the reason for going live on the platform, the process is pretty simple. Of course, there are some limitations.

Can anyone go live?

Image: KnowTechie

Not everyone can go live on TikTok. The feature is reserved for more established accounts and features some age limitations to try and protect users.

There are a few things you need to establish first, like meeting the requirement for how many followers you need to go live on TikTok. You have to have a minimum of 1,000 followers to go live on TikTok.

Additionally, you have to be 16 years old to stream live on the platform. That’s determined by the age you enter when you first create your account.

As long as you meet those two criteria, you’re good to go live on TikTok whenever you want. But, there is one more limitation that has to do with users’ ability to earn money while live on the platform.

When you go live on TikTok, viewers can send you gift points that you can then turn into real money payouts from the platform. However, you have to be 18 years old to earn money with this method.

How to go live on TikTok

So now that all of the logistics are out of the way, we can take a look at how to actually go live on TikTok.

As you might have guessed, this first requires you to download the TikTok app on your iOS or Android device and log into your account.

Tap the plus sign at the bottom of the app

Image: KnowTechie

Swipe right under the Record button to find the LIVE option

Image: KnowTechie

Add a title, cover picture, filters, and tap Go LIVE

Image: KnowTechie

And that’s all there is to it. Once you tap that Go LIVE button, you will have a three-second countdown timer to get ready before your broadcast begins.

It’s probably a good idea to make sure you’re ready before you hit that button. Three seconds go by pretty quickly when you’re trying to rush to get ready.

TikTok Live is a different way to reach your followers on the popular platform

TikTok has become a great platform for new creators to grow and establish a fanbase and brand. But many might not even know that the platform has a live feature.

Going live on TikTok can be a great way to set yourself apart from other creators on the platform. The app, itself, is designed to keep users moving from video to video, from creator to creator.

But with TikTok Live, you can create a more personal experience with your followers and try to expand your brand to other platforms.

You can have live sessions where followers ask you questions. Or give a more candid look into a day in your life without the highly-produced content and effects found in most TikTok videos.

As long as you are at least 16 years old and have more than 1,000 followers, you can go live on TikTok. And if you’re 18, you can even make a little extra money through donations of sorts while you’re live.

If you’re a TikTok creator trying to grow on the platform, the live feature can help you get a leg up on the competition.

