How to create and use TikTok avatars

TikTok’s avatars filter allows you to replace your real appearance with an animated emoji that may or may not look like you. The feature is great for concealing your identity or adopting a totally new digital persona.

When selecting an avatar, you can either opt for a premade character or create your own abomination. Once created, you can use the new you in any of your future TikTok videos.

Are you ready to replace yourself with something superior? Let’s discuss how to create and use avatars in the TikTok mobile app.

How to use TikTok avatars

If you want to use TikTok avatars, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to select or create an avatar in the TikTok mobile app:

Press the Plus (+) button to start a new TikTok Tap Effects Select the TikTok Avatars tile (tiktok-effects.jpg) Either select a premade avatar or tap New to create your own Select a template, complete the creation process, and tap Done when finished Record a TikTok using your slick new avatar

When you create an avatar, it becomes available in the main selection ribbon for easy access. You can, of course, have multiple creations ready and waiting to use.

The customization options aren’t super-comprehensive. However, with a little tweaking, you should be able to create an avatar that somewhat looks like you if you squint so hard you can’t see.

Are avatars the future of social media?

As our tech overlords attempt to ease us into the Matrix—or metaverse—digital avatars are becoming more common.

Sure, the ability to create custom characters has been fairly standard in video games for decades, but now the feature has spilled into social media. The line between virtual and actual reality is getting blurry. However, avatars do have their uses.

Anonymity—if you choose it—is a key component of many social media platforms, and the ability to conceal your face quickly and easily is handy. But if avatars aren’t your thing, a simple ski mask will also work.

