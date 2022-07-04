Connect with us

How-To

How to create and use TikTok avatars

As our tech overlords attempt to ease us into the Matrix—or metaverse—digital avatars are becoming more common.

tiktok logo with blurred smartphone in the background
Image: KnowTechie

TikTok’s avatars filter allows you to replace your real appearance with an animated emoji that may or may not look like you. The feature is great for concealing your identity or adopting a totally new digital persona.

When selecting an avatar, you can either opt for a premade character or create your own abomination. Once created, you can use the new you in any of your future TikTok videos.

Are you ready to replace yourself with something superior? Let’s discuss how to create and use avatars in the TikTok mobile app.

How to use TikTok avatars

If you want to use TikTok avatars, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to select or create an avatar in the TikTok mobile app:

  1. Press the Plus (+) button to start a new TikToktiktok home screen showing plus button

  2. Tap Effectstiktok effects screen

  3. Select the TikTok Avatars tile (tiktok-effects.jpg)tiktok avatars icon

  4. Either select a premade avatar or tap New to create your owntiktok avatar create screen

  5. Select a template, complete the creation process, and tap Done when finishedavatar options on tiktok

  6. Record a TikTok using your slick new avatartiktok video avatar

When you create an avatar, it becomes available in the main selection ribbon for easy access. You can, of course, have multiple creations ready and waiting to use.

The customization options aren’t super-comprehensive. However, with a little tweaking, you should be able to create an avatar that somewhat looks like you if you squint so hard you can’t see.

Are avatars the future of social media?

As our tech overlords attempt to ease us into the Matrix—or metaverse—digital avatars are becoming more common.

Sure, the ability to create custom characters has been fairly standard in video games for decades, but now the feature has spilled into social media. The line between virtual and actual reality is getting blurry. However, avatars do have their uses.

Anonymity—if you choose it—is a key component of many social media platforms, and the ability to conceal your face quickly and easily is handy. But if avatars aren’t your thing, a simple ski mask will also work.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Related Topics

Matt is an Australian freelance writer with a degree in creative and critical writing. Prior to commencing his studies, he worked in tech support and gained valuable insights into technology and its users. His true passion is telling stories, and he hopes to one day write a novel worthy of publication.

Comments

More in How-To