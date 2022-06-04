If you’re a Facebook user, you’ve probably received unsolicited message requests from random people. But do you actually know how to check Facebook Messenger message requests?

While some messages may be legitimate, others will undoubtedly be from scammers making outrageous—and often entertaining—offers.

Facebook can be a busy place, and sometimes messages get missed. If you think an important request escaped your attention, you can check at any time using the web or mobile app. Let’s discuss how to view all Facebook message requests.

How to check Facebook message requests on web

Here’s how to view Facebook message requests on the web app:

Go to the Messenger website and log in if necessary Click your Profile icon and select Message requests Select either You may know or Spam to view related message requests

If you hover your cursor over a request and click the Three dots (…) button, you’ll have the option to Delete or Report the chat. From here, you can also mark the message as unread or view the sender’s profile.

To approve a request, all you need to do is reply to the message.

How to check Facebook message requests on mobile

Here’s how to view Facebook message requests on the mobile app:

Launch the Messenger app and tap your Profile icon

Image: KnowTechie

Tap Message requests

Image: KnowTechie

3. Select either You may know or Spam to view related message requests

Image: KnowTechie

To view the actions menu, you’ll need to Long-press a listed chat. From here, you can delete the request, open a chat head, mark the message as unread, or block the sender.

Don’t trust message requests from unknown senders

Often, the most difficult part of receiving unsolicited Facebook messages is sorting the spam from the legitimate requests.

A lot of the requests you receive are likely to be attempted scams. If someone offers something that seems too good to be true, you’d be wise to ignore, delete, or report the message.

Or, better yet, reply with an outrageous counter-offer and beat them at their own game.

