Facebook is always looking for ways to expand its product and Facebook Pay is another feature that sets the social media giants apart from its competitors. The feature initially launched in 2020 and has since evolved to be accepted on the company’s other platforms.

Facebook Pay is a convenient way for users to buy and sell items through the Facebook Marketplace. Additionally, the feature can be used on Instagram and Messenger to send money to friends and family and to make charitable donations.

Utilizing Facebook Pay can be a little complex, considering its availability across platforms. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s how to set up Facebook Pay

To use the Facebook Pay feature, you must first set up your account with a payment method. This can be done on either the mobile Facebook app or online at Facebook.com.

Navigate to the Settings menu from the hamburger menu Select Facebook Pay Enter your preferred payment information You’re all set to use the feature on your next purchase

Once you’ve set up your Facebook Pay information, you can use the feature on Facebook, Messenger, or Instagram. For Facebook Pay on Instagram, users will have to use the Account Center to link your payment information to your Instagram account. Users will be prompted use the feature on any of the platforms’ various marketplaces, or when donating to charitable organizations.

Additionally, the feature can be used on some in-app purchases for games associated with Facebook. One of the best uses of Facebook Pay is the ability to send and receive money through Messenger. Selecting the options button at the far left of a message thread will bring up the option to pay. From there, users can send money directly to one another.

Well, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Facebook Pay. This feature certainly makes spending and sending money much more convenient across Facebook’s multiple platforms.

