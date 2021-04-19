Facebook will be adding podcasts and Clubhouse-like features this summer

Facebook is known for taking other company’s ideas and twisting them into its own features. The company has been interested in Clubhouse-like audio chatrooms for a while now, and it seems like that project, and others, will be making their way to the platform soon.

Announced in a blog post, Facebook is looking to add podcasts, a new social audio format, and of course, live audio-only chatrooms. The company is also adding more audio tools that should help more people create content around these new features.

Soundbites is the first thing that was highlighted in the post, and from what we can tell, this will be a way for people to create audio-based posts and stories and Facebook is currently collaborating with select content creators to show off the feature in the coming months.

Image: KnowTechie

The second highlight is regarding podcasts coming to Facebook, and honestly, this one makes sense. The company notes that there are already millions of podcast fans on the platform that use it to keep up with their favorite creators and this is the logical next step. When the feature releases, fans will be able to listen to these podcasts directly through Facebook.

Finally, Facebook notes it is testing audio-only chatrooms and it is expected to release these features this summer as well. Inspired by the success of Clubhouse, Facebook’s version will be extremely similar from what we can tell, allowing creators to start rooms either directly on Facebook Group pages or through Messenger.

