Parler is actually returning to Apple’s App Store soon

Parler, the social media platform that propped itself on free speech and targeted conservatives, was removed from basically everything after the January Capitol riots. Now, according to CNN, the infamous app is coming back to Apple’s App Store.

Essentially, after Parler was removed, Apple said that the only way it would allow the app back is if it put in place more moderation. Prior, Parler was full of unregulated hate speech and calls for violence leading up to the presidential election.

Now, in a letter obtained by CNN, Parler “has proposed updates to its app and the app’s content moderation practices,” and from the letter, it seems the new changes will be enough to allow reentry on the App Store.

Once these changes are made, Apple believes that Parler will be available “immediately” on the company’s App Store.

There has been no confirmation that the proposed changes will be enough to return to Google’s Play Store, but typically, if Apple is ok with something, chances are that Google will be as well.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: